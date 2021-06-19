Society

ABC News Live talks issues facing the trans community with Laverne Cox, Dr. Rachel Levine & Gottmik

The Pride Month episode reports on the immense spirit of the trans community amid growing anti-trans legislation and rhetoric
ABC News talks issues facing the trans community with Laverne Cox

"Pride on ABC News Live" reports on the immense spirit of the trans community amid growing anti-trans legislation and rhetoric. "Nightline" co-anchor Juju Chang hosts the episode. You can watch the full show here.

Advocates fight for trans athletes as more states consider school sports bans. WATCH: ABC's Juju Chang talks to transgender advocates who say anti-trans sports bans are aimed at a problem that doesn't exist.

1 on 1 with the cast and creatives of Hulu's docuseries, "Changing the Game." WATCH: Trans student athlete Sarah Rose Huckman speaks with ABC News' Juju Chang.

Dr. Rachel Levine shares her advice for trans youth and their parents. WATCH: The Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health discusses progress against the pandemic and her historic role as the highest-ranking transgender federal government official.

Laverne Cox on how she has paved the way for the next generation. WATCH: The barrier-breaking actress shares her life and experience as a trans woman in Hollywood.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Gottmik on authenticity and changing the world. WATCH: The groundbreaking drag artist made history as the first openly transgender man to compete on the show.

Checkout more great LGBTQ+ content all year long at goodmorningamerica.com/pride.
