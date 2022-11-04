Man arrested after deputies find large scale drug operation in south Houston, constable office says

Inside the home, large amounts of narcotics, including ecstasy, cocaine, mushroooms and marijuana were foud.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Constable Precinct 2 Office deputies arrested a 24-year-old after executing a search warrant on an alleged known drug house on Wednesday.

Jesus Rodriguez was identified as the primary suspect after deputies with the Special Operations Unit received multiple complaints of possible drug activity at a residence in the 5700 block of Laurel Creek Way.

On Nov. 2, deputies, with the help of the US Marshals, executed a search warrant after investigating the home and discovered large amounts of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, Xanax, oxycodone, morphine, ecstasy, and marijuana.

In addition, narcotics packaging, several firearms, and numerous other items that were not identified were also found in the home.

According to deputies, Rodriguez has been selling out of the home for about a year.

Deputies noted that neighbors told police that activity was going on all hours of the day and night.

Rodriguez was located and surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

Rodriguez has been charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one felony count of possession of marijuana.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.