1 dead, 3 others shot during fight at NE Houston pay-per-view event

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death Saturday night and three others were wounded outside a northeast Houston business.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 4900 block of Laura Koppe Road at Lockwood.

A group had gathered at the business for a pay-per-view event when a fight broke out, according to Houston police.

Three men and one woman were shot during the ordeal. The victim, believed to be 24-years-old, was shot in the parking lot, police said.

The injured were taken to LBJ Hospital, but their condition wasn't immediately known.

No weapons were recovered, and there was no word on the people responsible.
