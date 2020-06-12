Houston punches in as one of best places to launch career, study says

HOUSTON, Texas -- With U.S. unemployment soaring amid the coronavirus pandemic, first-time job hunters are seeking any edge they can gain. One helpful resource might be a new report that ranks Houston among the country's top U.S. metro areas for launching your career.The report, released May 20 by career website LinkedIn, places Houston at No. 10 on a list of the places in the U.S. that are best suited for new college graduates who are diving into the job market. The list comes out as recent grads confront a job market that's "shaping up to become one of the worst in recent memory," according to The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit news outlet that covers education.LinkedIn considered three factors for its ranking: affordable rent, good starting salaries, and job availability. Houston's median rent sits at $1,377 per month (all types and sizes of rental properties), LinkedIn says, while its median annual salary for entry-level "career starter" jobs stands at $69,800.