Houston punches in as one of best places to launch career, study says

HOUSTON, Texas -- With U.S. unemployment soaring amid the coronavirus pandemic, first-time job hunters are seeking any edge they can gain. One helpful resource might be a new report that ranks Houston among the country's top U.S. metro areas for launching your career.
The report, released May 20 by career website LinkedIn, places Houston at No. 10 on a list of the places in the U.S. that are best suited for new college graduates who are diving into the job market. The list comes out as recent grads confront a job market that's "shaping up to become one of the worst in recent memory," according to The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit news outlet that covers education.
LinkedIn considered three factors for its ranking: affordable rent, good starting salaries, and job availability. Houston's median rent sits at $1,377 per month (all types and sizes of rental properties), LinkedIn says, while its median annual salary for entry-level "career starter" jobs stands at $69,800.
