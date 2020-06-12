Careers

Houston punches in as one of best places to launch career, study says

HOUSTON, Texas -- With U.S. unemployment soaring amid the coronavirus pandemic, first-time job hunters are seeking any edge they can gain. One helpful resource might be a new report that ranks Houston among the country's top U.S. metro areas for launching your career.

The report, released May 20 by career website LinkedIn, places Houston at No. 10 on a list of the places in the U.S. that are best suited for new college graduates who are diving into the job market. The list comes out as recent grads confront a job market that's "shaping up to become one of the worst in recent memory," according to The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit news outlet that covers education.

LinkedIn considered three factors for its ranking: affordable rent, good starting salaries, and job availability. Houston's median rent sits at $1,377 per month (all types and sizes of rental properties), LinkedIn says, while its median annual salary for entry-level "career starter" jobs stands at $69,800.

For the rest of this story, visit our partners at Houston Culturemap.

The video above is from a previous story.

SEE RELATED STORY: If you're looking for a job, this is how quickly you could land one
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustoncoronavirusstudycareersunemploymentjobs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Christopher Columbus statue vandalized for 2nd straight night
SkyEye helicopter footage shows debris from bar explosion
Houston bar explosion damages nearby homes
6 shot, 2 killed in southwest Houston drive-by
SPONSORED: Now's the time to buy a car, here's why
Harris County officials disagree on new COVID-19 warning
Pleasant morning, warm afternoon
Show More
GOP picks Jacksonville, Florida, for Trump convention speech
Teen girl shot to death, brother charged with tampering
Mayor Turner announces plans to move 2 Confederate statues
Stolen ambulance involved in chase on North Loop
COVID-19 causes Hertz bankruptcy, selling cars at discount
More TOP STORIES News