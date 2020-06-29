coronavirus help

We Are Betting On You

We Are Betting On You!
L'auberge Casino Resort and ABC13 are betting on Houston to rebound from COVID-19. With this idea in mind, we are bringing you exemplary stories of local heroes, front-line workers and incredible acts of kindness from our community!

The ability to safely welcome you back remains L'auberge Casino Resort's top priority. With this in mind, they have been working closely with the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, state and local leaders, and public health officials on continued health and safety precautions. See what safety measures are in place as you plan your visit!
