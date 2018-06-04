Las Vegas tourist from Vietnam identified as hotel stabbing victim

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating the stabbing deaths of a couple found in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room. (Shutterstock)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a 38-year-old tour operator from Vietnam found dead with a man in a hotel room in what police are calling a double killing carried out by an unknown assailant.

The Clark County coroner said Monday that Sang Boi Nghia died of multiple stab wounds in an attack that Las Vegas police say probably happened about 2 a.m. Friday in a room at the Circus Circus hotel-casino.

The coroner did not immediately make the man's name public, pending notification of his family.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer says both victims were stabbed multiple times and authorities have not made an arrest.

Nghia's daughter, Chau Nghia, tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that her mother owned a tour business in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingviolencecrimemurder suicidehotelinvestigationu.s. & worldlas vegasNevada
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Couple with LA tour group found stabbed to death in Vegas hotel room
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News