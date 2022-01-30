At least one child among 9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash

EMBED <>More Videos

9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- A six-vehicle crash killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in a wreck that police in Nevada said was caused by a driver who was speeding.

The driver of a Dodge Challenger also ran a red light before the collision Saturday afternoon, which involved 15 people, North Las Vegas Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas told reporters at a news conference.

"We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before," Cuevas said at the briefing around 11 p.m. local time.

The crash was reported at 3 p.m., Cuevas said, after the driver "struck multiple vehicles, causing a chaotic event." Some of the vehicles struck were pushed into a vacant lot on the intersection.

The ages of the people who died ranged from young juveniles to middle-aged adults. Two people were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was in critical condition, Cuevas said.

It was not yet known whether the driver of the Dodge was impaired.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashtraffic fatalitiesfatal crashspeedingcrash
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Former Pres. Donald Trump maintains influence in Conroe during visit
Trump dangles prospect of pardons for Jan. 6 defendants
Man charged in HPD shooting used 3D printed guns, sources tell ABC13
Houston doctor discusses what decline of COVID hospitalizations means
14 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Ohio hotel
Sonic employee survives accidental car explosion, police say
Man wanted for 'wobbly wheel' scam outside Kroger in Harris Co.
Show More
Is Tom Brady retiring? ESPN sources say so
Sugar Land Space Cowboys reveal new brand today
2 nurses accused of making $1.5M selling fake COVID vaccine cards
College student dies after being found outside in extreme cold: Police
Uber Eats driver injured during shooting in Harris County
More TOP STORIES News