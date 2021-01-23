Larry King remembered by ABC13 Anchor Emeritus Dave Ward

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13's anchor emeritus Dave Ward reacted to the death of TV legend Larry King, a journalist he said he greatly admired over the years."He started his career as a disc jockey in Miami. I started mine as a disc jockey in Tyler [Texas]. Our careers went in different directions," Ward said.Ward said King was a truly unique and one-of-a-kind journalist.He had a way of conducting interviews, and said people always felt it was an honor to be interviewed by King."It's always important for the person asking the questions to shut up, and listen," Ward said. "Larry did that. He was a master at it, and he got a lot of information out of it. He had no personal agenda, unlike a lot of journalist [and] reporters today. He let the interview takes its way of going."Over the course of his show 'Larry King Live', King developed a loyal audience. He interviewed presidents, athletes, actors, foreign dignitaries and more.Ward said he was inquisitive, informative but most importantly, a great listener."The broadcasting industry lost a giant today with the passing of Larry King. I don't think there is a person in the United States of America who doesn't know of or admire Larry King the way I know I do," he said.