CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews in Corpus Christi are working the scene of a large fire following a gas line rupture Monday morning.According to Corpus Christi Deputy Fire Chief Richie Quintero, crews responded to the scene of the fire around 9:30 a.m. in the area of IH 37 and Buddy Lawrence.While there are no reported injuries or fatalities, Corpus Christi police added that IH 37 is shut down in both directions and traffic is being diverted as officials work to determine whether to extinguish the fire or let it burn itself out.Authorities say there is a shelter-in-place for residents while they work the scene.