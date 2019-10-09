Large crane collapses onto several homes

LONG BEACH, California -- One person was transported to the hospital with injuries sustained after a crane tipped over and fell onto several homes in Long Beach.The crane, which is the length of about two homes, collapsed around 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.The person was treated at the hospital for injuries caused by falling debris.Residents told KABC-TV that crews had been working on nearby power lines in the area for several days.Several residents were left without power for several hours. It was unclear when the crane would be removed.