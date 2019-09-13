LIVE VIDEO: Langham Creek High School campus lockdown to be lifted

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cy-Fair ISD officials say the Langham Creek High School campus was placed on lockdown. They are working to lift the lockdown and resume normal activities.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office was investigating reports of shots fired, but Cy-Fair ISD says no shots were fired on campus and there is no active shooter.



Concerned parents are calling and trying to pick up their students.

