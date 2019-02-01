HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A major accident involving a USPS truck and SUV is cleared after it blocked three southbound lanes of Highway 59 at Westpark early Friday morning.
Crash involving jackknifed mail truck on US-59 has cleared @abc13houston https://t.co/fhcEunRK9S #Kattraffic #ABC13— Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) February 1, 2019
It appears the SUV hit the mail truck.
Video shows the black SUV with damage to the front.
SUV VS. @USPS 18-WHEELER: This is at Hwy 59 and Westpark. Shoulder and 3 lanes blocked heading away from the city.— Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) February 1, 2019
There's no word yet on which driver is at fault and how it happened.