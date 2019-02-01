Lanes reopen after crash involving mail truck and SUV on Highway 59 and Westpark

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A major accident involving a USPS truck and SUV is cleared after it blocked three southbound lanes of Highway 59 at Westpark early Friday morning.



It appears the SUV hit the mail truck.

Video shows the black SUV with damage to the front.


There's no word yet on which driver is at fault and how it happened.
