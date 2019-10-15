Landscaper who drowned in pond may have been held down by gear: Deputies

A landscaper who had been missing since Monday morning drowned in a pond in northwest Harris County, deputies say.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the man was last seen working in the area of 9703 Barker Cypress.His co-workers searched for him, even checking nearby stores and emergency centers in case he was injured.The man was later found in the water near Barker Cypress and Tuckerton.According to deputies, the pond he was working around is up to six feet deep and has a large waterfall.They believe at the time of the drowning he was wearing his landscaping blower pack, which weighs between 15 to 20 pounds, and that may have held him under the water.