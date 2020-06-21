North Texas police officers travel 200 miles to deliver George Floyd portrait to family

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police officers from the north Texas city of Lancaster traveled about 200 miles to Houston to deliver a special painting of George Floyd.Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee helped unveil a new tribute to Floyd at God's Grace Community Church."This is a teaching tool," said Lee. "This is an effort to bring unity. This is an effort to show lives matter and Black lives matter."Lee said the painting shows that people across Texas want to promote unity."That even places far away, even 200 miles away, that all of us are concerned all of us do care about every citizen," said Officer Sparks. "We stand as one."Lancaster, a city of approximately 36,000, is located outside of Dallas. The department has approximately 66 sworn officers, according to the police department's website.