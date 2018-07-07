Lamborghini wedged beneath car; nobody injured

EMBED </>More Videos

Lamborghini wedged beneath car; nobody injured (KTRK)

CHICAGO, Illinois --
A Lamborghini somehow ended up crushed underneath another car in Chicago's West Loop on Friday.

Miraculously no one was injured in the crash, which happened near the intersection of Randolph and Clinton Streets.

The driver of the Lamborghini, Dmitry Richie, admitted to WLS that he was at fault. He said he was driving straight when another driver in the intersection began making a left turn, and he was trying to avoid an accident.

"I pressed the acceleration instead of brake," Richie said.

The Lamborghini driver said the car was totaled.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashluxury vehiclescar accidentChicagoIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News