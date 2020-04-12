Society

Pastor Osteen gives inside peek at what virtual Easter service will bring

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Although Easter Sunday is going to look much different than every other year, Pastor Joel Osteen is still gearing up to prepare service for thousands of members.

"It's the first time in my lifetime that I have not been able to go to church on Easter," Osteen said. "But, I think you have to make the most of it."

Grammy winner Mariah Carey and People's Choice Award winner Tyler Perry recorded a virtual Easter service with Osteen that will air Sunday on ABC13.

Pastor Osteen appeared on Good Morning America, encouraging people to take the day that celebrates the resurrection, as a day of freshness.

