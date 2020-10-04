Lake Jackson worker at water distribution site tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED STORIES:

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A water distribution site inhas been shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.In an announcement published on the city's Facebook page on Sunday, a POD worker tested positive for the virus and the recreation center will be closed until further notice.Authorities in Lake Jackson have been asking residents to limit their water use as crews continue to flush the city's water supply after a deadly amoeba was found."We are taking every precaution possible to get it open for you," said Interim Assistant City Manager Meagan Borth in a video message.Borth is asking anyone who received a case of water at the distribution site to monitor themselves for symptoms and is encouraging them to get tested. The recreation center is located at 91 Lake Road.A boil order remains in place for the city after tests showed the supply had low disinfectant levels.Meanwhile, Eyewitness New spoke withon Sunday, who has since posted results from recent water samples.TCEQ said out of the 54 locations they selected to test, 14 tested below the required levels.