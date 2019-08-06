Lake Jackson parents drown, teen survives accident while on vacation

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Lake Jackson couple has died after a tragic drowning accident in Turks and Caicos, according to their family.The family says they believe the couple to be 33-year-old Irma Barrera and 38-year-old Roy Perez.The Royal Turks and Caicos Island Police Force said five tourists from two families got into difficulties in the water off of Middle Caicos.It's unclear, according to the family, exactly what happened, whether they were on the beach or in the water when the incident occurred.The couple's 15-year-old daughter was also with them. Family members are working to get her back to the United States.They said they are traveling to Turks and Caicos Wednesday to be with her and hope to gather more information on what occurred.There is also a third adult victim who died. His body was recovered Tuesday morning, according to the police force.The Police Force has been providing updates on Facebook.Police Commissioner Botting said, "Yesterday the Turks and Caicos suffered a very human and terrible tragedy when five tourists from two families got into difficulties in the waters off Middle Caicos. Whilst two children were thankfully recovered alive from the water, two adults related to one of the girls were recovered but sadly they had died. One other man, related to the other child was found early today, Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 and has also died."Turks and Caicos is a chain of islands in the Atlantic Ocean, southeast of the Bahamas.