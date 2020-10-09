City officials in Lake Jackson take responsibility after amoeba threat

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6580082" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Maria Castillo tells about her 6-year-old son who died on Sept. 8 from complications due to a brain-eating amoeba. Josiah McIntyre loved baseball, outdoors and playing with his sister.

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Lake Jackson is apologizing to its residents and taking responsibility after a brain-eating amoeba caused the death of a 6-year-old last month.City officials held a news conference on Friday afternoon and gave reason to how the amoeba formed and how the child may have contracted it.The CDC said the only place the amoeba could grow was at a splash-pad the child had played on. Experts said the water they tested had low chlorine levels which bred the right environment for the amoeba to grow.Mayor Bob Sipple said the community is going through a "difficult, unprecedented time" and that they never want this to happen to a new family.Although residents may be nervous about using the water, Sipple said the city is using 100 percent well-water while the system is being flushed.According to officials, chlorine will be put into the water system for 60 days until a retest takes place on Dec. 4.The area boil water noticed was lifted on Tuesday, just two weeks after the amoeba was found in the city's water supply.