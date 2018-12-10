Lake Conroe to reopen after rain and debris forced closure on Saturday

After heavy rains Friday, officials closed Lake Conroe in the interest of public safety.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
The San Jacinto River Authority and Montgomery County Constable Precinct 1 announced that Lake Conroe will reopen today at noon after this weekend's heavy rain. It had been temporarily closed due to the high water levels.

High lake levels, submerged objects, floating debris and other hazards were present in the lake, putting public safety at risk.

Lake Conroe was two feet over the lake's normal pool level of 201' msl (mean sea level).

Officials say at that level, many docks, bulkheads, small islands and other structures became fully submerged and created a very dangerous situation for boaters. With bulkheads being submerged, lake area residents were warned to be cautious of electrical outlets and equipment coming into contact with water.

For additional information, visit San Jacinto River Authority's website or call the Montgomery County Constable Precinct 1 at 936-856-6329.
