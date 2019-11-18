LaGuardia flight with Hillary Clinton on board reportedly had scary mechanical issue

EAST ELMHURST, Queens -- An American Airlines flight with Hillary Clinton on board reportedly had a scary mechanical issue as it prepared to leave LaGuardia on Sunday.A law enforcement source told CNN that the plane was still on the ground, hundreds of feet from the terminal when it shook.Groundworkers saw smoke, then found metal debris in the area.The flight was heading to Washington D.C.Passengers were put on a different plane, which left about 90 minutes later.