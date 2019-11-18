LaGuardia flight with Hillary Clinton on board reportedly had scary mechanical issue

EAST ELMHURST, Queens -- An American Airlines flight with Hillary Clinton on board reportedly had a scary mechanical issue as it prepared to leave LaGuardia on Sunday.

A law enforcement source told CNN that the plane was still on the ground, hundreds of feet from the terminal when it shook.

Groundworkers saw smoke, then found metal debris in the area.

The flight was heading to Washington D.C.

Passengers were put on a different plane, which left about 90 minutes later.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east elmhurstnew york cityqueenslaguardia airporthillary clinton
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman trying to get to hospital ends up having baby on I-45
JESUS IS KING: Kanye West's Sunday Service Experience
20th anniversary of the Aggie bonfire tragedy
Horrible accident leaves mom fighting for her future
Vaping crisis has now reached Texas elementary schools
Caught on camera: 4 hooded suspects break into CBD oil shop
7 workers fired after brawl at Wisconsin Popeyes caught on camera
Show More
College professors accused of making meth in school lab
'The 13th Man' revisits the deadly Texas A&M bonfire
The start of your work week will be nice with warmer temperatures and more sunshine.
14-year-old shot while playing basketball
1 dead, 2 hurt in attempted robbery
More TOP STORIES News