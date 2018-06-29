NO DRUGS: Lab testing confirms flyers were not tainted with Fentanyl

EMBED </>More Videos

Tests have confirmed no traces of the opioid Fentanyl were found on flyers placed on patrol cars earlier this week. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After warning the public about flyers potentially tainted with the opioid Fentanyl, the Harris County Sheriff's Office now confirms lab tests showed no signs of the drug.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences tested 13 flyers and found all of them came back negative.

The results come after a flyer tested positive for the drug in a field test on Tuesday.

Flyers were found on several patrol vehicles outside the station on Lockwood earlier this week, and a sergeant reported symptoms in line with Fentanyl exposure.
"She picked it up and didn't think anything of it, but as she drove to her destination she began feeling a little bit lightheaded and having a few other symptoms," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Tuesday.

Suspecting that the flyers might have been contaminated, sheriff's office personnel conducted a field test on a flyer left on another vehicle. The results of that test indicated the presence of Fentanyl. All flyers were then removed from vehicles and collected into evidence for further testing in a controlled, laboratory environment.

The field test isn't always guaranteed. HCIFS's test is done in a controlled environment with specialized equipment.

"(It) may just be a little bit more of an environment that's free of contamination, just gives you the ability to confirm the substance to absolutely tell you this is the drug or the substance you have," said Kay McClaine, drug chemistry manager of HCIFS.

A specialized machine helped determine that Fentanyl was not on they flyers.

Out of an abundance of caution, the sheriff's office immediately advised the public and other law enforcement agencies on Tuesday to avoid exposure to any flyers that may be left on vehicles.

The sergeant was examined at a hospital and released later that day.

In addition to testing the 13 flyers, the lab also tested clothing items, and blood and urine samples collected from the sergeant. Those tests also were negative for the drug.

The sheriff's office has not questioned any persons of interest in the case, and no criminal charges have been filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fentanyltexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News