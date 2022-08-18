La Porte residents urged to take shelter after reports of funnel cloud spotted in area

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in the city of La Porte are urged to take shelter immediately after reports of a funnel cloud or tornado being spotted in the area.

The video above is ABC13's Live Mega Doppler.

The city issued the message Thursday afternoon as storms pushed into the Houston area.

"For your safety, take shelter immediately in an interior room with no exterior doors or windows," the city wrote.

In a 4:31 p.m. update, the office of emergency management wrote that citizens on the east side of Highway 146 remain sheltered.

No other details on where the cloud was spotted were immediately available. We will continue to update this story as more information is released.