Newly released dashcam video shows La Porte police officers saving a woman at the top of the Fred Hartman Bridge.According to police, officers found the female seated with her legs over the outside rail at the top of the bridge on May 25.When officers arrived, they quickly jumped into action.Officer C. Burnett was able to keep the woman's attention while two other officers -- C. Cargile and C. Forsythe -- rushed in and grabbed her.The officers were able to pull her off the railing to the shoulder of the roadway.She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.