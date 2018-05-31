SAVING A LIFE: La Porte officers jump into action to save woman at top of Fred Hartman Bridge

EMBED </>More Videos

La Porte police officers rescue woman on railing of Fred Hartman Bridge. (KTRK)

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
Newly released dashcam video shows La Porte police officers saving a woman at the top of the Fred Hartman Bridge.

According to police, officers found the female seated with her legs over the outside rail at the top of the bridge on May 25.

When officers arrived, they quickly jumped into action.

Officer C. Burnett was able to keep the woman's attention while two other officers -- C. Cargile and C. Forsythe -- rushed in and grabbed her.

The officers were able to pull her off the railing to the shoulder of the roadway.

She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officerdashcam videoLa Porte
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News