La Porte man who went missing in Grand Canyon found alive

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Arizona (KTRK) -- A 58-year-old La Porte man was found alive more than a week after he went missing in the Grand Canyon.

National Park Service rangers located Martin Edward O'Connor around 10 a.m. Thursday near the New Hance Trail after hikers reported seeing him Wednesday afternoon. The NPS says he's undergoing a medical evaluation, though his condition was not immediately released.

O'Connor disappeared on Sunday, Dec. 22 and was believed to be traveling alone, according to the NPS. He was last seen at the Yavapai Lodge, which he stayed in from Dec. 17 to the day he went missing, on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.
