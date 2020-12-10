school board

La Porte ISD Board of Trustees approves $1K incentive and retention payment

La Porte ISD employees will receive $1,000 under a resolution approved Tuesday night by the district's board of trustees. The board voted unanimously to extend a one-time incentive and retention payment to each employee of the district who was employed by Sept. 8, 2020 for going "above and beyond their duties and responsibilities" during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the board resolution.

The payment also serves a public purpose, in that it increases morale and helps employees focus on work they perform during the disruption of normal operations. It also supports the retention of employees, the resolution states.

Substitutes, temporary workers and employees who are on paid or unpaid administrative leave do not qualify for the payment. Employees who qualify will receive the payment by the time the district closes for the holidays on Dec. 18.
