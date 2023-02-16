2 suspects wanted after taking washateria customer's wallet, La Porte police say

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in La Porte are searching for two men who they said stole a washateria customer's wallet.

On Feb. 8, during business hours, the two men went into the 5 Star Washateria in the 3900 block of Underwood Road. The men asked if they could use a wall outlet to charge their cell phones and were allowed to go in.

As the duo was leaving, they were caught on video stealing a customer's wallet. The wallet is seen on a folding table, directly behind where the victim was standing. The suspects then left and got away with the woman's wallet.

Anyone with information on the suspects caught on video is urged to contact the La Porte Police Department's Criminal Investigations division at 281-842-3173 and reference case number 23-00441.