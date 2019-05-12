La Porte and Pasadena officers recovering after being injured in 2 separate incidents

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Two officers are recovering after they were hurt in two separate incidents.They both happened in Pasadena Saturday morning.An off-duty La Porte officer got a report of a suspicious person with a backpack looking into cars in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 6500 block of Spencer Highway. It's our understanding the officer is a courtesy officer for the complex.The officer approached the man. He identified himself as an officer and showed his badge. Soon after, police say the suspicious person attacked the officer.The Pasadena police were called to help.As the Pasadena officers were leaving a substation, one officer accidentally hit another officer in an auto-pedestrian accident."We have a substation on Spencer, at a fire station, and as the officers were leaving to hurry up and assist the La Porte officer, one of our officers accidentally backed into an officer that was running through the parking lot to get to his car, which threw him up under the hood and then he ultimately hit his head on the ground," said Chief Josh Bruegger, Pasadena Police Department.The La Porte officer's injuries were non-life threatening.Chief Bruegger said the Pasadena officer did have some serious injuries but is expected to be released from the hospital soon.He's been with the department for a year and a half.