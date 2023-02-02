Discarded evidence in dumpster links man to death of La Marque house cleaner, police say

Almost every house on the street where the woman was found is under construction and unoccupied. Police didn't say if they're looking for a killer or if anyone has been arrested.

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest has been made in the murder of Maria Rios, the owner of a cleaning company who was found dead in a new home in the La Marque area, authorities said.

The video above is from a previous report.

Carlos Heriberto Lara-Balcazar, 34, was arrested on Thursday as officers executed a warrant for tampering with physical evidence charge, according to La Marque police.

SEE ALSO: Woman found dead in empty, new home in La Marque was owner of cleaning company, police say

Rios was found dead on Tuesday at a home in the 1300 block of Green Jay Lane near Delany Road. Authorities said that during the investigation into her murder, they found information that led them to discarded evidence in a dumpster in the 3000 block of Golfcrest Blvd in Houston.

The discarded evidence led authorities to identify Lara-Balcazar as the suspect, and he was found at an apartment complex at 2505 Broadway. He was treated for injuries he suffered during Thursday's arrest and then taken to Galveston County Sheriff's Office Jail for processing.

While the cause of Rios' death is unknown, police said Lara-Balcazar knew her, and the incident was not "random."

No further information was released regarding their relationship.