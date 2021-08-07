shooting

Innocent bystander shot outside NW Harris County Kroger

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Gunfire from a nearby domestic dispute wounded an innocent driver overnight outside a northwest Harris County grocery store.

It happened around midnight at a Kroger in the 9100 block of West Sam Houston Tollway and West Road.

The victim was inside a vehicle in the parking lot when someone fired a gun during a fight nearby, authorities said. The bullet pierced the man's vehicle, critically injuring him.

He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he was in critical condition but was stable.

Investigators were still looking into what led to the shooting, and no arrests had been made Saturday morning.

