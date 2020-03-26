School items and baking goods on list of Kroger's hot items during 'stay-at-home' order

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak, many grocery store shoppers were coming across empty shelves when it came to toilet paper, water and other household items.Now, there's a different trend.With Houston-area counties issuing 'stay-at-home' orders and mandatory school closures, president of Houston Kroger Joe Kelley said school supplies are in high demand."You have a number of people staying at home. Schools are not in session, so now, we're seeing things like toys and board games, things of that sort, that are actually picking up as folks are finding things to do at their home," said Kelley.With the additional closures of businesses that are considered 'non-essential,' such as hair salons and nail spas, Kelley said beauty products and cosmetics are also beginning to fly off the shelves."It's an awful lot of hair solutions," he said. "People are doing things they'd normally do at a beauty salon so, everything from make-up to nail polish."With so much unexpected free time, it appears people are also spending more time baking."All of a sudden, the baking aisles got hit dramatically because all the kids are home and mothers are baking," explained Kelley.Despite the growing demand, Kelley said household essentials are being restocked in stores on a daily basis. He said the best time to shop for those items is early in the morning when your local Kroger opens."I would just suggest that, whoever is coming to store, be mindful of their neighbor. Buy what you need for the next five to six days then come back five or six days next week."