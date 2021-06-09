Kroger to hold hiring event Thursday as it plans to add 10,000 workers

The grocery chain plans to add 10,000 associates and will host a virtual and in-store hiring event on Thursday, June 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The hiring event will happen across Kroger's family of companies, including Fred Meyer.
Kroger is looking to fill positions in retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing and logistics operations.
It has also boosted its average national wage to $15.50 per hour.
To find the hiring event for your region, go to the Kroger jobs page.
In the Houston area, select the Kroger logo, and click the link for the Houston event. Once you click the link, log in or sign up and reserve your spot.
Kroger says its employee benefits include retirement and health care, associate discounts, tuition reimbursement and scholarships for associates at all levels.
The video above is from a previous report announcing Kroger giving its employees a pay increase.