Politics

Trump on Mt Rushmore? President's White House aides asked South Dakota governor if his face could be added to monument, NYT reports

KEYSTONE, S.D. -- President Donald Trump appears to be exploring how he could get his face added to Mount Rushmore, according to a report.

The New York Times reports his aides reached out to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about it last year.

A source familiar with the paper's coverage says she gave him a replica of Mount Rushmore that included his face when he visited July Fourth.

RELATED: Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis biker rally expected to draw 250K amid COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota is drawing a massive crowd as coronavirus cases increase in nine states and Puerto Rico.



Noem spoke about Trump's interest in appearing on the monument in 2018, ad the president had talked about it a year earlier.

Mount Rushmore is a federal monument that depicts Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.
