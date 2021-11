Kristen Stewart announces engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer

Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart are seen on September 11, 2021 in New York City, New York. Photo by LRNYC/MEGA/GC Images

Kristen Stewart is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer.The 31-year-old actor announced the news on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday."We're marrying, it's happening," Stewart said.She also revealed that Meyer did the proposing."I wanted to be proposed to so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it," Stewart said.The two started dating in 2019 after they met at a mutual friend's party and bonded over having grown up in Los Angeles.A week ago, Meyer posted a photo on Instagram of them lying on the floor in each other's arms with the caption, "Awful proud of this hard-working princess."Stewart is currently promoting the Princess Diana film "Spencer," which comes out in theaters on Friday.