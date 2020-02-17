Family & Parenting

Pennsylvania woman turns to Instant Pot community to help her stepdad find love

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania -- A Pennsylvania woman is on a mission to find the recipe for true love, but it's who she's doing it for and how she got the message out that is captivating hearts everywhere.

The quest for true love is already blowing up on social media and it involved an Instant Pot, chicken noodle soup and a Bucks County, Pennsylvania, firefighter.

Kristen Brander's stepdad Greg Kobol is a widower who lost his wife, Kristen's mother, to cancer nearly a decade ago.

And while Kobol has been open to love, Brander says he hasn't had many chances to find someone.

So Brander decided to play matchmaker and took to Facebook, specifically the "Instant Pot Community" page of which she is a member.

In a post she wrote, "after long days saving kittens in trees, putting out house fires, my dad decided he needed to purchase his first Instant Pot. He loves to cook, but said he needs a woman's touch and asked for my help."

She goes on to ask people to send along their favorite recipes, but check out the hashtags #FindGregoryALady #PMHimAndSwipeRight.

The response has been overwhelming with more than 1,500 comments and 12,000 likes, and it hasn't even been up for 24 hours.

If you scroll through the comments, you'll see lots of people tagging their friends and moms tagging their daughters.

Even though he didn't know what Kristen was doing at first, he was touched by the gesture.

We reached out to Greg, since folks are curious.

He is 55-years-old and he says he would like a woman with strong family values, enjoys being active, likes to cook and is easy on the eyes!

And he adds that he would like a woman who's close to his age.

Greg, who has been a Lower Makefield Volunteer Firefighter for 37 years, says he will be sitting in front of the TV for Action News in Philadelphia with the remote in one hand and the phone in the other!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingpennsylvaniadatingromancefacebooksocial medialovecookingu.s. & worldfirefightersfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News