Kohl's reopens Texas stores starting today

Kohl's is the latest retailer taking steps towards reopening.Starting Monday, Kohl's stores will be back open across Texas.They're reopening with limited store hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.As for preventive measures, employees are required to wear masks and dressing rooms will be closed.There will also be signs reminding shoppers to practice social distancing.Any returns coming in will also be isolated before being put back on the racks.