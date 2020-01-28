UH baseball community mourns loss of John Altobelli, killed in crash with Kobe Bryant

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston's head baseball coach remembered a friend, former player, and coach with kind words Monday.

Coach Todd Whitting said he became lifelong friends with John Altobelli during their time on campus.

"Alto was a fun-loving guy. He loved his family," said Whitting. "He loved the University of Houston and this program. He wanted to see us do well. If a year went by and we didn't have one of his guys, he'd kind of give me a hard time. He was a great coach."

Altobelli's nephew, Bo Altobelli, also spoke with ABC13 Monday. He said his family is still trying to process the tremendous loss.

"John was a great coach, great baseball guy, and great family guy," said Altobelli.

Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
university of houstonbaseballkobe bryanthelicopter crash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News