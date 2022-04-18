Endangered missing 17-year-old with intellectual disabilities last seen in north Houston

Endangered missing person: Kobe Taylor, 17, diagnosed with an intellectual disability

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities issued an endangered missing person alert after a 17-year-old boy with intellectual disabilities went missing in north Houston on Saturday.The teen was was last seen walking at 5 p.m. at the 600 block of Berry Road.Kobe Taylor is diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and described to be Black, 6 feet 1 inch tall, and weighing 130 pounds.Kobe was last seen wearing a black and burgundy shirt, gray shorts, black and blue shoes and is carrying one black backpack and one blue backpack.Officials believe Kobe's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.