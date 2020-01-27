Park serves as reminder of Kobe Bryant's impact in Houston

Houston's Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation shared photos looking back at when it partnered with NBA Cares to build a playground.
The organization said, in part, "We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Bryant family and the other families who lost loved ones in today's (Sunday's) tragic helicopter crash."
On Feb. 15, 2013, Bryant attended the event with his older daughter, and was pictured speaking with Rev. Clemons and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.
