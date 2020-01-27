Park serves as reminder of Kobe Bryant's impact in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the tributes to NBA legend Kobe Bryant keep pouring in, a Houston organization is remembering how the basketball star helped it back in 2013.

Houston's Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation shared photos looking back at when it partnered with NBA Cares to build a playground.

The organization said, in part, "We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Bryant family and the other families who lost loved ones in today's (Sunday's) tragic helicopter crash."



On Feb. 15, 2013, Bryant attended the event with his older daughter, and was pictured speaking with Rev. Clemons and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

SEE MORE:

Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life

Kobe Bryant death: Fans gather at Staples, Calabasas crash site to honor NBA legend

Kobe Bryant's helicopter flown in fog that grounded other choppers, officials said

Kobe Bryant says daughter Gianna wanted to carry on dad's legacy in 2018 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' interview
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonkobe bryanthelicopter crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News