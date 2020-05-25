Kobe Bryant's youngest daughter takes first steps in adorable video shared by wife Vanessa

In a video posted by Vanessa on Instagram, 11-month-old Capri is seen standing in front of her aunt Sophie before walking to her mom.
The women are then heard cheering the milestone as Vanessa embraces a smiling Capri.
The 37-year-old mother wrote, "My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean ... Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today."
Kobe and Vanessa would have celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on April 18. Vanessa shared a photo of Kobe with her 14 million Instagram followers on the couple's wedding anniversary.
Along with Capri and 13-year-old Gianna, Kobe and Vanessa had two other daughters, 17-year-old Natalia and 3-year-old Bianka.
In May, Vanessa shared a photo of Capri, whose middle name is Kobe, with the caption: "Capri looks just her daddy (in Gigi's outfit)!"
Vanessa has taken to social media several times since the NBA superstar's death to share touching moments, including posting an emotional and heartfelt tribute to Gianna on what would've been her 14th birthday.
Vanessa shared a photo on social media of Gianna accompanied by a heart-wrenching message.
"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!"
She also marked her 38th birthday earlier this month by sharing a very special love letter from her late husband.
In an Instagram post, Vanessa wrote she found an envelope labeled "To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi."
Inside was a card from Kobe she found and had waited to open.