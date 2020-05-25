kobe bryant

Kobe Bryant's youngest daughter takes first steps in adorable video shared by wife Vanessa

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's youngest daughter took her first steps on Sunday, nearly four months after the tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas that killed the Lakers legend, his daughter Gianna and seven others.

In a video posted by Vanessa on Instagram, 11-month-old Capri is seen standing in front of her aunt Sophie before walking to her mom.

The women are then heard cheering the milestone as Vanessa embraces a smiling Capri.



The 37-year-old mother wrote, "My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean ... Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today."

Kobe and Vanessa would have celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on April 18. Vanessa shared a photo of Kobe with her 14 million Instagram followers on the couple's wedding anniversary.

WATCH: Kobe Bryant death: Pilot in helicopter crash had no alcohol or drugs in his system, autopsy report says
EMBED More News Videos

An autopsy on the pilot in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash shows he did not have drugs or alcohol in his system.



Along with Capri and 13-year-old Gianna, Kobe and Vanessa had two other daughters, 17-year-old Natalia and 3-year-old Bianka.

In May, Vanessa shared a photo of Capri, whose middle name is Kobe, with the caption: "Capri looks just her daddy (in Gigi's outfit)!"

Vanessa has taken to social media several times since the NBA superstar's death to share touching moments, including posting an emotional and heartfelt tribute to Gianna on what would've been her 14th birthday.

Vanessa shared a photo on social media of Gianna accompanied by a heart-wrenching message.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt tribute to daughter Gianna on what would've been her 14th birthday

"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!"

She also marked her 38th birthday earlier this month by sharing a very special love letter from her late husband.

In an Instagram post, Vanessa wrote she found an envelope labeled "To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi."

Inside was a card from Kobe she found and had waited to open.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykobe bryantbabyinstagram
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
WNBA honors Gigi Bryant, other teens killed in helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett lead star-studded Basketball Hall of Fame class
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man armed with military-style knife shot to death by officer
Memorial Day ceremonies go virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic
1 dead after pickup crashed into building in SE Houston
Car crashes into motel front office, killing 2
SPONSORED: Happy Memorial Day! Grill up this grilled kabobs recipe!
Next round of widespread rain and storms arrives early Tuesday
Houston-area vineyard uncorks convenient getaway for wine lovers
Show More
COVID-19 delays completion of HISD elementary school rebuilds
Houston teen with 2 distinct features last seen 10 days ago
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
13-year-old graduates from college with 4 degrees
Child hurt in crash with teen who admitted drinking, police say
More TOP STORIES News