Sports

Kobe Bryant custom made tribute casket features 5 replica NBA Finals trophies

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina man created an honorary casket for Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other people who died in the January helicopter crash.

Fletcher Collins, of Bladen County, owns Glorious Custom Designs. He said a friend of Kobe reached out to him and requested the casket.

It is themed in Lakers purple and gold. It features pictures of Kobe, Gianna and Lakers fans. It also has a replica of the Lakers basketball court adorned with five Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophies--the same number of NBA titles Kobe won during his career.



A public memorial service is being held Monday in Los Angeles for Kobe and Gianna. Collins' casket is at that memorial.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnckobe bryantkobe bryantfuneral
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News