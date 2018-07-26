Knife-wielding man arrested after SWAT standoff in Pearland

EMBED </>More Videos

A burglary suspect with a knife who was involved in a SWAT standoff has been taken into custody in Pearland.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A knife-wielding suspect who barricaded himself inside a Pearland home has been taken into custody after a standoff with a SWAT team.

The Pearland Police Department says the man was attempting to break into several homes in the 2400 block of South Washington around 1 p.m. Thursday.

At one point, the man was able to get inside one of those homes, but when he was confronted, he barricaded himself inside a room.

The suspect refused commands by police to leave the room, and that is when a SWAT team was called.

Negotiators were able to coax the man out of the home.

The suspect, who has not been named, is a 33-year-old man who was only wearing shorts when he came out of the home. He was transported to a hospital to be evaluated.

ON LIVE AT 5, reporter Erica Simon is speaking to a neighbor who had a face-to-face encounter with the suspect.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
swatstandoffbarricaded mantexas newsarrestPearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen admitted to drinking MD 20/20 before fatal crash
Mom seen abandoning 4-year-old son at METRORail station
Clear blue water is back along Galveston Island beaches
Why some beaches have clear water and others are murkier
HPD chief said there's a probability murdered doctor was targeted
Pasadena man among 5 dead after large fire in San Marcos
2 arrested after pipe bomb, gun and drugs found inside car
Officials trying to trace alcohol after teens killed in crash
Show More
New salmonella alert: Hungry Man frozen meal
High-risk sex offender wanted after leaving halfway house
SOLD OUT! Astros fans wait hours to get rare Reddick bobblehead
TASTES LIKE SUMMER: Blue Bell's newest treat is sweet and tangy
Man caught on video sucker punching Boost Mobile employee
More News