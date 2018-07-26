Knife-wielding man arrested after SWAT standoff in Pearland

A knife-wielding suspect who barricaded himself inside a Pearland home has been taken into custody after a standoff with a SWAT team.The Pearland Police Department says the man was attempting to break into several homes in the 2400 block of South Washington around 1 p.m. Thursday.At one point, the man was able to get inside one of those homes, but when he was confronted, he barricaded himself inside a room.The suspect refused commands by police to leave the room, and that is when a SWAT team was called.Negotiators were able to coax the man out of the home.The suspect, who has not been named, is a 33-year-old man who was only wearing shorts when he came out of the home. He was transported to a hospital to be evaluated.