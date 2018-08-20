Knife attack at police station in Barcelona 'being treated as a terrorist act'

EMBED </>More Videos

Police shot a man dead after he attacked them with a knife at a police station in Barcelona on Monday. The incident is being investigated as a terror attack.

BARCELONA, Spain --
Authorities in Spain have stepped up security at regional police stations after police in Barcelona opened a locked police station door to a man who then pulled a knife on them. Police shot the attacker dead.

Barcelona Police Commissioner Rafel Comes says the police station security door was closed ahead of the attack Monday.


He says the suspect repeatedly pressed the buzzer to be let in and spoke with officers inside over an intercom. After they decided to let him in, he pulled out "a large knife" and lunged at officers in what allegedly was a premeditated attack.

Comes says "for the moment" the incident "is being treated as a terrorist act."


The alleged assailant, who was not identified, lived near the police station. Comes says police are investigating the man's background and awaiting a warrant to search his apartment.
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldterrorismbarcelona attackpolice
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Manager killed in workplace shooting in Missouri City
Small plane crash under investigation in La Porte
Officials to release possible motive for Watts family killings
RESCUED: 21 people stranded on small boat near Texas City
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Show More
Woman rescued 10 hours after falling off cruise ship
Driver arrested after spinning donuts on bridge
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pocono crash
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Lemm Elementary reopens today after Harvey flooded school
More News