Klein ISD police investigating claims of inappropriate relationship

Thursday morning, parents at Klein Oak High School received an automatic notification that a former employee is under investigation for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a female student.The allegation was made April 23, according to a district representative. The employee was notified of the accusation, and resigned in lieu of termination.The Klein ISD Police Department is in charge of the investigation against the former employee, who is male. Because no charge has been filed, we are not identifying him.A statement from the district reads in part: "When Klein ISD became aware of allegations that a Klein Oak High School employee had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a female student, Klein ISD immediately began investigating and involved the Klein ISD Police Department. Klein ISD will continue cooperating with law enforcement authorities. The safety and security of our students is always our top priority in Klein ISD."When told of the allegations, parent James Wilson said he'll be speaking with his own student, and asking if she was aware of it. "If she did, we'll talk about letting parents know and talking to teachers. If you see something, say something."Because no charges have been filed against the former employee, we are not identifying him. No details about what the allegation involved have been released by the district.