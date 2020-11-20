Klein ISD teacher who died on campus was found by students

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Klein ISD teacher died suddenly on campus Thursday afternoon.
Erick Matthew Smith was a teacher at Wunderlich Intermediate. In a letter to families, the school said he was found unresponsive by students on campus.
His cause of death is unknown at this time.
The school said it is offering support to students who may need it after Smith's sudden death.
The Klein ISD Critical Incident Response Team is on campus Friday and will continue to provide support to any student and staff member, the school said.
"The passing of this beloved educator touches the hearts of many of our community members, and you may wish to help the family in their time of need. At this time, we are respecting the family's privacy and time to grieve. If there is something we can do to assist the family as a Wunderlich community, we will communicate that information to you," a letter from Wunderlich Principal Clay Huggins said.
Families can contact the school office during normal business hours at 832-249-5200 if they feel their child needs assistance.
For immediate help, families can also contact the Klein ISD Police Department at 832-249-4266 or use the Keep Klein Safe anonymous reporting tool to send information.
