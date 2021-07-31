Klein ISD names new chief academic officer ahead of 2021-22 school year

Klein ISD named Anthony Indelicato the district's new chief academic officer during the July 19 KISD board meeting.According to a June 22 district news release, Indelicato's journey with KISD began as a student as he attended Kaiser Elementary and Wunderlich Intermediate schools prior to graduating from Klein Forest High School.He later earned a bachelor's degree in fine arts from Southern Methodist University, a master's degree in fine arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a master's and doctorate degree in educational leadership from Sam Houston State University, according to the KISD website."Dr. Indelicato is a well-rounded, collaborative leader who builds excellent relationships," KISD Superintendent Jenny McGown said in a statement. "His experience and track record of success will strengthen our tradition of excellence and innovation, and we are so happy to have Anthony back home in our Klein family."Throughout his career, Indelicato taught in Conroe and Aldine ISDs before returning to KISD to serve as an assistant principal at Klein Intermediate and Klein High schools prior to becoming the principal of Klein Intermediate School. He was also named the the KISD's Secondary Principal of the Year in 2009, the release states.According to the district website, Indelicato then went on to serve as a leadership consultant for the Region 4 Education Service Center prior to serving as a high school principal and assistant superintendent in Fort Bend ISD. Most recently, Indelicato served as the chief of staff and interim chief of schools for FBISD, the release states."I am thrilled and grateful to return back to the Klein family, where this wonderful school district is known for excellence and innovation," Indelicato said in a statement. "I look forward to serving every student and educator in Klein ISD."As KISD's chief academic officer, Indelicato's areas of responsibility will include core academics; languages other than English, or LOTE; digital learning, multilingual; college and career pathways; special programs and data services.