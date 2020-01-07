Klein Forest High School evacuated after explosion on campus: deputies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Klein Forest High School has been evacuated after reports of a possible explosion in the area.

Authorities told ABC13 a firework exploded in the cafeteria around 1:00 p.m.



Some sources are reporting possible injuries, but Klein ISD says no students or employees were injured.



Klein ISD official says all students that are able to walk home are being released, and buses are en route to the campus.

All after school activities have been canceled for day.
