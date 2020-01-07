Klein Forest High School evacuated after explosion on campus: deputies

There has been an incident at Klein Forest High School. All students and staff are safe. The building has been evacuated. Do NOT come to the campus. More information to follow.@KleinForest — Klein ISD (@KleinISD) January 7, 2020

HCFMO investigators and inspectors are en route to Klein Forest High School. Preliminary information is a firework was ignited inside the school cafeteria, causing possible injuries to one person. More info will be available as soon as investigators arrive on scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/RgqjEKKKUc — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) January 7, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Klein Forest High School has been evacuated after reports of a possible explosion in the area.Authorities told ABC13 a firework exploded in the cafeteria around 1:00 p.m.Some sources are reporting possible injuries, but Klein ISD says no students or employees were injured.Klein ISD official says all students that are able to walk home are being released, and buses are en route to the campus.All after school activities have been canceled for day.