Klein Forest HS standout football players at center of signing day as they commit to Arkansas and UH

Help us say congrats! Brad and Parker, who has over a 4.0 GPA, just committed to the next steps in their journey which include playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks and University of Houston.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston-area standout high school athletes just signed up to continue the next leg of their academic journey.

On Monday, Klein Forest football players Brad "Greedy" Spence and Parker Jenkins were at the center of a signing ceremony at the school.

Spence, a linebacker, signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks while Jenkins, a running back, is set to become a University of Houston Cougar.

"I used to dream of this growing up," Spence told ABC13 photojournalist Joe Gleason. "It's amazing to see my family getting ready for me. It brings tears to my eyes. It's a blessing."

Jenkins, who maintains over a 4.0 GPA, said that he felt blessed to have the opportunity to play, especially after not having offers initially.

"It's been a journey. To not expecting to be here to being in a position now, it's a blessing. All my peers coming, supporting, it means a lot," Jenkins said.

You can watch brief interviews with both students in the video player above.