Not sure why we had to evacuate #houston #conference center. Then asked to come back without explanation pic.twitter.com/IEDu0f3rdI — samz (@greaterthan1000) July 19, 2018

Checking out the sights with @teacheramber414 in DT Houston since they made us evacuate the convention center #APConf pic.twitter.com/vXGmIbQ8D7 — Bettina Melton (@bettina_melton) July 19, 2018

A group of high school AP teachers were forced to evacuate from Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center after a kitchen accident set off some fire alarms.Authorities with the convention center said the incident happened at Pappadeaux's when someone overfilled some refrigerant, causing the alarm.No one was injured and officials said there was no danger.Images on social media showed a number of teachers forced outside during the evacuation.The teachers were visiting the GRB for an Advanced Placement conference.