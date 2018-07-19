Pappadeaux kitchen accident forces evacuation of George R. Brown Convention Center

The George R. Brown Convention Center was evacuated Thursday afternoon after an accident at Pappadeaux. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A group of high school AP teachers were forced to evacuate from Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center after a kitchen accident set off some fire alarms.

Authorities with the convention center said the incident happened at Pappadeaux's when someone overfilled some refrigerant, causing the alarm.

No one was injured and officials said there was no danger.

Images on social media showed a number of teachers forced outside during the evacuation.

The teachers were visiting the GRB for an Advanced Placement conference.
