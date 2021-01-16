Man holds 40-day vigil outside wife's Kingwood hospital window

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Sandra Summers has been fighting COVID-19 since early December. It only got worse.
Today as health care workers continue to care for her inside HCA Kingwood Hospital, there's a man outside who's especially hopeful for her recovery.
And he isn't going anywhere.
Sarge Summers, Sandra's husband of 50 years, has stood outside her window each day praying for her. For 40 days and counting, Summers' ritual may not be unique, but it's certainly a testament in endurance.
"Basically every day, two or three times a day," Sarge said. "On Sunday, I come out here and have church with my wife and play gospel music, and I'll find one of the local churches on on the internet and have church with my wife."
Sarge and Sandra both contracted COVID-19 at the same time. While he recovered, Sandra was admitted on Dec. 6 with pneumonia and the virus. She was sedated until over a week ago, but continues a long recovery.
Since his daily vigil began, relatives have come from East Texas, pastors have attended, neighbors and friends from Oakhurst, and even a motorcycle group and deputies from the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office have come to pray with Sarge. He hasn't been able to see her in-person for weeks now.
The Army veteran and oilfield consultant plans to continue his vigil until Sandra's finally released.
"We're anxious to get her out of here, and see where she is physically and emotionally, and see what needs to happen next," Sarge said.
